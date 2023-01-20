Railways starts special train between Ajmer and Asansol

hajipur: For the convenience of devotees going to annual Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz to be held in Ajmer Sharif, the Railways has decided to run one trip of Urs special train no. 09663/09664 Madar Jn-Asansol-Madar Jn via Dhanbad-Koderma-Gaya-DDU. Train Number 09663 Madar Jn-Asansol Urs Special Train Madar Jn to Asansol will leave at 13.00 hours on January 28, 2023 and reach Asansol at 12.30 hours the next day. In return, train number 09664 Asansol–Madar Jn special train will depart from Asansol at 01.40 hours on January 30 and reach Madar Jn at 01.30 hours the next day.

In up and down direction between Asansol and Madar Jn, this special train will stop at Dhanbad, Parasnath, Koderma, Gaya, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabhua Road, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Tundla, Agra Fort, Achhnera, Bharatpur, Bandikui, Jaipur and Kishangarh stations.

This special train will have a total of 24 coaches including 02 AC first cum second class, 01 AC second class, 06 AC third class, 11 sleeper class,

02 unreserved class and 02 SLR coaches.