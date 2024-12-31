Railways set to implement new timetable from January 1

Hajipur: The Indian Railways is set to implement a new train timetable from January 1, 2025. This new timetable includes the introduction of eight Vande Bharat trains, 14 mail/express trains, nine passenger trains, route extension of 13 trains and increase in frequency of three trains. Partial changes in arrival/departure timings of some mail/express/passenger trains at various stations under East Central Railway jurisdiction have also been incorporated in this timetable, the ECR said in a statement on Monday, urging passengers to visit the website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/NTES or NTES App or dial Helpline No. 139 before starting their journey to get updated information regarding arrival/departure of trains and any other changes.