Railways provides 46% average discount to every passenger

Maligaon: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in reply to a question in the Parliament on Wednesday said that the Railways strives to provide affordable services to all strata of the society. During the year 2022-23, Indian Railways gave subsidy of Rs 56,993 crore on passenger tickets. This amounts to concession of 46 percent on an average, to every person, travelling on Railways. The subsidy is being given to all passengers. Further, concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many other categories including 4 categories of Divyangjans, 11 categories of patients and 8 categories of students.