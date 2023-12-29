Railways promises free of jerks journey in new Amrit Bharat Express trains

New Delhi: The first two Amrit Bharat Express trains, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on December 30 from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, are equipped with the latest technology to ensure that passengers do not feel any jerk at any point of the journey, railway officials have said.



The trains will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ayodhya, and Malda Town in West Bengal and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru.

With the help of semi-coupler technology, a unique innovation in train operations, Amrit Bharat trains offer a smooth journey across various destinations running at a maximum speed of 130 km.

This technology helps join two coaches in such a way that it negates the jerk effect when the train starts and stops.

In the old technology, used in several existing trains, the coaches were joined with the help of a kind of coupler due to which passengers felt a jerk when the train stopped or started.

'The Amrit Bharat trains have a special type of coupler called semi-permanent coupler which negates jerk effect. It is safer in terms of operation of the train as well,' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said while inspecting the train at the New Delhi railway station.

Besides, the train is also equipped with the push-pull technology having two engines at both front and rear. While the front engine pulls the train, the rear engine pushes it ahead.