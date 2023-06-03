Railways organises 2-day Chintan Shivir in Delhi

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways organised a two-day-long Chintan Shivir on June 1 and 2 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw presided over the sessions on Friday. Ministers of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve and Darshana Jardosh also graced the event. Chairman & CEO of Railway Board Anil Kumar Lahoti, Members of the Railway Board and other officers, including youngsters, from the Railway Board and all Zonal Railways participated in the event. Approximately 400 participants from Zonal Railways, PUs, PSUs, CTIs, RDSO etc took part in this mega event.

The objective of the Chintan Shivir was to brainstorm on finding new ways and methods and adopt innovative ideas to achieve commissioning of more tracks, higher loading per day, achieving 160 Kmph on 50 per cent routes and attaining zero consequential accidents and reduction in CRO and MRO by 90 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised on rail safety, and adoption of newer technologies. Also he urged officers to ponder over increasing train speed to 160 kmph for 30,000 route km. He also stressed upon Railways’ role in Indian economic

growth.