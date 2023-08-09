‘Railways implement comprehensive measures to enhance travel safety’

: In a written reply to the Parliament, rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday outlined a series of robust measures that the Indian Railways has undertaken to improve safety in train operations significantly. Recently, questions raised over rail travel security in the wake of several train accidents and derailments.

One of the cornerstones of these safety enhancements is the introduction of the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) by the Modi government in the fiscal year 2017-18. Minister informed the Parliament that with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore allocated over five years, the RRSK focuses on the replacement, renewal, and upgrade of critical safety assets. Impressively, the Railways has expended over Rs. 1.08 lakh crore on RRSK projects between 2017-18 and 2021-22, underlining the government’s dedication to ensuring passenger safety.

Among the notable achievements highlighted by Vaishnaw is the implementation of Electrical or Electronic Interlocking Systems at 6427 stations as of May 31. This advancement has greatly minimized the occurrence of accidents caused by human error. Additionally, the railways have taken steps to enhance safety at Level Crossing (LC) Gates by providing interlocking at 11093 such gates, thus further reducing the risk of accidents.

A significant stride in ensuring track safety has been achieved through the complete track circuiting of 6377 stations, which employs electrical means to verify track occupancy. Implementing modern track structures featuring 60kg and 90 Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) rails, prestressed Concrete sleepers (PSC), and advanced fastening mechanisms during primary track renewals has contributed to safer rail infrastructure.

Furthermore, the railways have leveraged technology to enhance safety in fog-affected areas. The deployment of GPS-based Fog Safety Devices (FSD) for loco pilots provides real-time information about approaching landmarks like signals and level crossing gates, thus significantly mitigating the risks associated with reduced visibility during foggy weather conditions.

The rail minister also informed that in a bid to minimize human errors, the railways have embraced mechanization through track machines like PQRS, TRT, and T-28. The strategic supply of longer rail panels has streamlined rail renewal and eliminated the need for excessive joint welding. A shift to advanced welding technologies, such as Flash Butt Welding, has further augmented the safety of rail operations.

Noteworthy safety initiatives extend beyond the tracks themselves. The replacement of conventional ICF design coaches with LHB design coaches, the elimination of all unmanned level crossings (UMLCs) on Broad Gauge routes, and the implementation of fire detection and suppression systems in newly manufactured power cars and coaches have further bolstered passenger safety.

The rail minister emphasized the holistic approach to safety, which includes not only infrastructure enhancements but also regular inspections, counselling of staff, and the introduction of the “Rolling Block” concept for planned maintenance and repairs. Although the International Union of Railways (UIC) has not yet partnered with Indian Railways to address safety challenges, railways remain committed to its own comprehensive and proactive approach to ensuring the utmost safety for passengers and crew members.

Rail minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also underlined in his reply to the Lok Sabha that Indian Railways’ multi-pronged strategy demonstrates an unwavering commitment to passenger safety through innovative technologies, robust infrastructure upgrades, and continuous staff training, adding these measures take root and continue to evolve, travellers can expect safer journeys on the tracks of this historic transportation network.