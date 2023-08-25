Railways asks for disposal of transfer requests

NEW DELHI: The Railway Board has directed the zonal railways to expeditiously dispose of pending requests of employees for transfer to the station or place of posting of their respective spouses.



The communication to the principal chief personnel officers of 15 zones on August 17 came after the board received a number of representations from railway employees and their associations about delays or denial on their spouse ground transfer requests despite having a laid

down policy.

“It is requested that all such pending requests may be examined and disposed of in terms of laid down policy,” the letter stated.

It also added that the respective zones should apprise the board a summary of all pending and cleared requests along with reasons for the delay.

The board is of the view that after the digitisation process of Human Resource Management System (HRMS), such requests should not be pending for long.

On August 20 last year, the board issued a similar direction asking for “information pertaining to disposal of requests of transfer on spouse ground”.