Railway stations are packed as Maha Kumbh draws record crowds

Prayagraj: Prayagraj witnessed an unprecedented surge in traffic congestion as over 1.20 crore devotees thronged the city by evening on Sunday to take a holy dip at Sangam, bringing the total number of visitors since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13 to a staggering 51 crore.

Massive traffic jams—stretching over five kilometres—crippled movement across key routes, including Balsan, Bairhana, Sobtiabagh, and Darbhanga. A routine 15-minute journey within the city took nearly three hours as lakhs of vehicles attempted to navigate through choked roads.

The congestion extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, bordering Prayagraj, also reporting a sharp increase in Kumbh-bound traffic in the past 24 hours. Authorities struggled to manage the influx despite prior arrangements, as the city continued to reel under the weight of an unprecedented rush of pilgrims.

The overwhelming footfall came just a day after a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives. The stampede was triggered by a sudden rush of passengers eager to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh. In response, railway stations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been placed on high alert to prevent similar incidents.

Prayagraj’s Jhunsi and Cantonment railway stations have turned into seas of humanity, with lakhs of devotees arriving daily. Authorities have enforced strict entry and exit protocols to control the swelling crowds. Amit Malviya, Senior PRO of North Central Railway, reassured the public: “127 special trains have been deployed so far, with additional services being arranged as required. Regular train schedules are also being maintained.” Varanasi, another key transit hub, is also feeling the strain. The Varanasi Cantt railway station is bursting at the seams, with returning pilgrims clinging to train doors and windows in desperate attempts to board overcrowded coaches.

On Sunday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, joined the revered tradition, expressing his deep sense of fulfilment after taking a ritual dip alongside his wife and family. “The Uttar Pradesh government and local authorities have put in tremendous effort, ensuring flawless arrangements. This is why people from across the country are eager to witness this grand spiritual gathering,” said Gadkari.

He emphasised Maha Kumbh’s significance as a festival that embodies the faith of the entire nation. Highlighting the event’s spiritual magnetism, he noted that thousands of devotees from his hometown, Nagpur, had travelled to Prayagraj in their vehicles to participate in the festivities.