Railway stations across country illuminated in honour of brave soldiers

New Delhi: In honour of the indomitable courage and valour displayed by the Indian Army during ‘Operation Sindoor’, railway stations across the country lit up in a radiant tribute.

Indian Railways organised this unique initiative to express its deep gratitude towards the brave soldiers of the Nation. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gujarat to Assam, stations across India witnessed a special wave of patriotic spirit. Bathed in the vibrant hues of the Tricolour, railway stations came alive with soul-stirring patriotic visuals, reigniting a profound sense of national pride in every onlooker’s heart.

To take the story of ‘Operation Sindoor’s success to every citizen, Indian Railways organised ‘Tiranga Yatras’ (flag marches) in various parts of the country. These marches further strengthened the public’s sense of nationalism and respect for the Armed Forces. Complementing the ‘Yatras’, impactful street plays (nukkad nataks) were staged at several railway stations, bringing the spirit and significance of ‘Operation Sindoor’ closer to the people in a relatable and powerful manner.

This initiative by Indian Railways not only honoured the valiant warriors of our Armed Forces but also connected the general public with the glorious saga of ‘Operation Sindoor’.