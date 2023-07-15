Railway Protection Force’s pan-India drive yields success in enhancing security & safety

New Delhi: In a determined effort to bolster security measures and safeguard railway property and passengers nationwide, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recently concluded a month-long pan-India drive in this month.



This extensive campaign targeted three crucial areas, resulting in significant achievements that signify the RPF’s commitment to curbing theft, enhancing passenger safety, and ensuring justice, the rail ministry informed on Friday.

Under the first dimension of the drive, the RPF launched a robust crackdown on individuals involved in receiving stolen railway property and harboring criminals engaged in the theft or criminal misappropriation of railway assets.

Employing tactical operations and intelligence-driven actions, the RPF aimed to dismantle networks responsible for illegal siphoning off and subsequent sale of railway assets. The outcomes were remarkable, with 90 receivers of stolen railway property apprehended, 80 cases registered, and the recovery of stolen railway property worth Rs.5.7 lacs.

The second key focus of the campaign was to prevent and detect crimes committed by passengers within railway premises by utilizing advanced technology and data analysis techniques. Leveraging the power of CDR/SDR/TDD databases and CCTV footage, the RPF effectively harnessed the digital footprint left by offenders. Through this approach, the force detected 493 cases and apprehended 484 individuals involved in crimes such as theft of passenger belongings, robbery, crimes against women, and the illegal selling of railway tickets.

Recognizing the importance of efficient disposal of case properties, the

third dimension of the pan-India drive focused

on streamlining legal procedures and maintaining the integrity of investigations. Throughout the month-long campaign, the RPF prioritized the swift and proper disposal of case properties related to ongoing cases, ensuring that justice was served effectively and expeditiously.

An impressive total of 426 case properties were successfully disposed of, further bolstering the force’s commitment to ensuring a fair and efficient legal system.

With the conclusion of this fruitful campaign, the Railway Protection

Force reaffirms its continued commitment to future drives aimed at maintaining the highest levels of security and safety across the country’s railway network. By prioritizing the prevention and detection of crimes, swift disposal of case properties, and

implementation of cutting-edge technology.



