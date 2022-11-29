Railway Protection Force runs drive against illegal trade of tickets in East Central Railway zone

Hajipur: In order to curb the illegal purchase and sale of tickets, the Railway Protection Force has launched a special campaign to curb the black marketing of rail tickets in all divisions, so that the passengers can easily get travel tickets by the East Central Railway.

In this series, on November 28, a special raid was conducted by the Railway Protection Force against touts, IRCTC agents and travel agencies.

During this campaign, a total of 34 ticket touting cases were registered in one day, 33 ticket parties were arrested and legal action was taken against them. 47 journey tickets worth Rs 76,000 booked for different dates were seized from the arrested brokers while 612 journey tickets worth about Rs 15 lakh 83 thousand booked for earlier dates of journey were seized. In this view, a total of 659 tickets worth Rs 16 lakh 59 thousand were recovered.