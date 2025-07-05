Railway Ministry declines request to restore signal, telecom member post

NEW DELHI: The railway ministry has declined a request from a maintainers union to recreate a signal and telecom member post dissolved in 2020.

The union had written to the Prime Minister’s Office through its grievance portal on September 24, 2024 and urged that a separate member (S&T) post would serve the interest of the signal and telecom staff which feels alienated at present. In the letter, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU), highlighted that the post of Director General (S&T) was upgraded to Member (S&T) on April 16, 2019. However, almost after a year and a half on September 8, 2020, it was replaced with a new post of Member (Infrastructure).

The PMO forwarded the union’s request to the railway ministry which recently communicated to the union saying, “After necessary examination/deliberation with concerned Branch/Authorities in Railway Board’s office, it has not been found feasible at present.”

Prakash expressed disappointment over the ministry’s decision and said that Signal and Telecom staff plays a vital role in rail operations but there is “no one in the Railway Board who represents our grievances and fights for our demand”.

“A strong and competent S&T workforce is crucial for safe train operations in the country. In the recent past, several mishappenings have been reported due to technical glitches in the signal aspects,” Prakash told PTI justifying his demand for a separate post of Member (S&T) in the Board.

He added, “Railways’ assets are increasing day by day. Train operations have increased manifold. New lines have been laid and many new stations have come up but unfortunately the strength of S&T staff hasn’t been enhanced. On the contrary, there are vacancies in the department causing additional stress and burden on the existing staff.” The Railway Board currently has four member posts—for infrastructure, traction and rolling stock, operations & business development, and finance. Signal and Telecom staff have long demanded a separate Member (S-&T) post, citing their critical role. Prakash also sought to fill the vacant Additional Member (Signal) post. The ministry said Smt Vijaylaxmi Kaushik was appointed on October 16, 2024.