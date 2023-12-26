Railway Min inspects Amrit Bharat Express, says PM will launch it from Ayodhya soon

New Delhi: The first Amrit Bharat train with push-pull technology will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ayodhya soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday as he inspected its coaches and loco at New Delhi station.



Vaishnaw spent about half-an-hour at the platform and visited the engine and some coaches of the train. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off from Ayodhya very soon,” he told the mediapersons.

He briefed about the new push-pull technology which, according to him, makes train operation much safer. Besides, he said a lot of new features has been introduced for the comfort and convenience of passengers. The railway minister said that two types of technology which are used world over in the running of trains are: distributed power technology and the push-pull technology.

‘In the distributed power technology, every second or third coach has a motor which runs with the help of electricity supplied through overhead equipment. Vande Bharat trains are based on distributed power technology,’ Vaishnaw said.

‘The second technology is push-pull which means the train has two engines, one in the front side and the other one at its end. While the front engine pulls the train, the back engine, at the same time, pushes the train ahead,’ he added.

Vaishnaw said that a lot of changes were introduced in the train to incorporate push-pull technology which provides better acceleration and deceleration.

‘Better acceleration and deceleration help save time at bridges, curves and other points where trains have to run with a restricted speed,’ he said, adding that if the Amrit Bharat train runs between Delhi to Kolkata, the total time to cover the distance will be about two hours lesser than that of a traditional train.

The railway minister heaped praise on Indian engineers saying that “it is a matter of great pride that both the technologies have been implemented in Indian railway by our own engineers”.