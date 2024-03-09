Railway maintenance work: Several suburban trains cancelled in Bengal

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) has informed that several suburban trains will be cancelled on Saturday and Sunday while a few express trains will be diverted and rescheduled due to track maintenance work on Down Bandel line between Naihati and Naihati Link Cabin and replacing girder of Bridge number 10T on Down line between Madhyamgram and Birati Railway stations.



According to the ER authority, a traffic block has been planned for four-and-a-half hours on Bandel Line between Naihati and Naihati Link Cabin. Movement of trains will be restricted on the said stretch from 8:30 pm on Saturday to 4:30 am on Sunday Due to the traffic block, 37557 up and 37558 down Naihati-Bandel locals will be cancelled. Also, 13190 Balurghat-Sealdah Express will be rescheduled for 60 minutes from Balurghat and 13142 New Alipurduar-Sealdah Express will be rescheduled by 130 minutes from New Alipurduar on Saturday.

On Sunday, 13106 Down Ballia-Sealdah Express, 13160 Down Yogawani Kolkata Express, 15050 Down Gorakhpur-Kolkata Express, 13154 Down Malda Town-Sealdah Gour Express, will be diverted via Dankuni instead of Naihati and those will halt at Dankuni.

Apart from maintenance work in the Naihati-Bandel line, a girder of Bridge No. 10T between Madhyamgram and Birati will be replaced. For this purpose, a traffic block has been planned on the Barasat-Sealdah line. Owing to the power block, two pairs of suburban trains between Sealdah and Bongaon will be cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. The ER authority also informed that the train timings in Sealdah-Bongaon line may also be affected due to the work.