Railway line will come to Mewat, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced that when the Congress government is formed, a railway line will come to Mewat and a new university will be built. He also promised that the Congress would take steps to end shortage of staff in Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, built by the Congress government, and teachers in Mewat schools.

Hooda had come to address a workers’ conference in Nuh on Sunday to thank them for their commitment and effort during the Lok Sabha election. He was accompanied by Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan and Congress candidate from Gurugram Raj Babbar. The conference was organised by Congress Deputy Leader in the Assembly, MLA Aftab Ahmed, Maman Khan, Mo Ilyas, and former MLAs Shahida, Lalit Nagar, and Mo Israel. Senior leader Mehtab Ahmed was also present. Addressing party workers Hooda said the failures and misdeeds of the BJP have come out before the people. “Now the BJP itself has accepted the failure of its schemes. Therefore, the government is taking a U-turn from all its plans, seeing the defeat in the Assembly. In 10 years, this government has created such a mess, that it is impossible to cover it in 3 months. BJP has now lost the right to repent, and the public is now going to punish it by ousting it from power,” he stated.