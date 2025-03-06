Railway Board shifts departmental promotions to CBT for transparency

New Delhi: Aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency, the Railway Board announced on Wednesday that all departmental promotional examinations for railways employees will now be conducted through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) using Computer-Based Tests (CBT). The move, finalised in a high-level meeting, is set to impact over 13 lakh railway employees across various zones, ensuring a standardised and secure examination process.

To facilitate the transition, all zonal railways have been directed to create an examination calendar, with tests scheduled and conducted in a systematic manner. The decision follows RRB’s consistent track record in conducting large-scale examinations with stringent security measures, fairness, and transparency. Since 2015, the RRB has successfully conducted CBTs for over 7 crore candidates without any reported incidents of paper leaks, impersonation, remote log-ins, or unauthorised use of spy devices, officials claimed.

The success of these examinations is largely attributed to the strict security protocols adopted by the RRB, the ministry informed through a communique. The selection of examination-conducting agencies follows an open tender process under the Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) system, ensuring that only agencies with recognised certifications such as ISO, CERT-IN, and CMMI are entrusted with the task. Additionally, the selection of exam centres follows a rigorous auditing process. These centres are equipped with CCTV surveillance, which is activated two hours before the exam and remains operational for an hour after its conclusion. To further enhance security, centres are carefully chosen to be isolated from commercial and residential areas, minimising external interference.

Technical safeguards have also been strengthened to prevent breaches. Examination computers are embedded with advanced security features, including USB and internet restrictions, proprietary operating systems, and keystroke logging for audit purposes, the rail ministry claimed. Further, question papers, encrypted with 256-bit security, are decrypted only at the time of login. Each candidate receives a unique sequence of questions and options, making it virtually impossible to manipulate the process or engage in unfair practices.

Multiple layers of invigilation will also be implemented to maintain the sanctity of the examination process. Candidates will be subjected to strict security checks, including metal detector screenings and biometric attendance at multiple stages, supported by Aadhaar-based authentication and handwriting verification. Three layers of monitoring—comprising the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA), Railway Officers and Supervisors, and Railway Vigilance Teams—will work in tandem to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.

In an effort to foster greater transparency and boost candidate confidence, the RRB will introduce a review mechanism, allowing examinees to access their question papers, answer booklets, and answer keys post-exam. Additionally, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections in case of discrepancies, ensuring an open and accountable evaluation process.

The ministry further clarified that the decision to implement centralised CBTs for departmental promotions is expected to streamline the examination process, providing equal opportunities for all railway employees while reinforcing the integrity of the recruitment system. With this shift, the Railway Board aims to set a new benchmark in governance and efficiency within one of the world’s largest railway networks, it claimed.