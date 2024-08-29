Railway Board sets up committee to take steps for improving train controllers’ working

New Delhi:The Railway Board has constituted a five-member committee to examine and recommend ways to improve the working condition of train controllers after the Research Design and Standards Organisation flagged several concerning issues such as pay scale, vacancies, recruitment process and basic amenities among other things.

“Ministry of Railway (Railway Board) have decided to constitute a Committee on working of traffic controllers on IR (Indian Railway),” said an office order dated August 27, 2024.

A news agency, on August 25, 2024, had published a detailed report on the study by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which functions under the Railway Ministry, according to which the train controllers face multiple challenges at work including “unattractive” pay scale, huge stress due to vacancy leading to health concerns and a lack of basic amenities. The RDSO had submitted its report to the Railway Board in June, 2024.

According to the order, the committee will consist of three Additional Members of Staff, Revenue and Traffic; one Principal Executive Director of Infra and two Executive Directors of Transformation and Traffic Transportation.

“The Committee may co-opt any other member as required or undertake field visits for consultations and deliberations,” it said.