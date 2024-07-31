Railway Board denies light duty request for pregnant loco pilots

New Delhi: The Railway Board has referred to the provisions of several leave facilities for expectant female loco pilots in response to their demand for light duties during pregnancy.

Several female loco pilots had approached the railway trade union to raise this issue after suffering suffering miscarriages due to challenging job roles. In a written communication sent to all zones on July 25, 2024, the board said, “It is observed that several provisions of leave are already provided in rules for pregnant female employees which can be availed by the expectant female employees.” The matter came up during a discussion between the Railway Board and the trade union All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) in the Permanent Negotiating Machinery (PNM) meeting held on May 2 and 3.

The federation, on behalf of female loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, had demanded their “deployment on light duty during the advanced stage of pregnancy.” However, the board, in its final decision, turned down this request saying that there are enough leave provisions in railway rules.

“It is imperative that the benefits of these provisions are availed by the beneficiaries,” it said. The board advised Zonal Railways to be considerate while sanctioning leaves on request of pregnant employees and pay heed to the special recommendations of railway medical practitioners, if any.

Dissatisfied with the Railway Board’s decision, the female loco pilots said that initially, they had demanded light duty provisions from the first day of pregnancy but later pressed upon shifting to light duties in the advanced stages of pregnancy.