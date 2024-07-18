Railway Board announces new policy for power car maintenance

New Delhi: Sources from the Rail Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the Railway Board has introduced a new policy for maintaining power cars, which are special coaches that supply electricity for air conditioning and lighting systems in LHB type trains. These power cars are essential for ensuring a reliable power supply for passenger coaches.



Recognising the critical role of power cars in passenger train operations, the Ministry of Railways has implemented an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-based maintenance policy. Under this policy, OEMs or their authorised dealers will handle scheduled maintenance and repairs, ensuring the proper functioning of power cars during train operations. This initiative aims to immediately enhance the reliability and availability of power cars for train operations.

Additionally, power car maintenance has shifted to a kit-based approach. To ensure the quick availability of materials, Indian Railways has moved to rate contracts with OEMs. These contracts, currently being finalised, will significantly reduce the lead time for procuring necessary parts for power cars.This new policy will offer several benefits: passenger comfort, where continuous power ensures that air conditioning, heating, and lighting systems function smoothly; passenger safety, as a reliable power supply maintains essential safety systems, including emergency lighting and communication devices; entertainment during travel, allowing passengers to use onboard entertainment systems, charge personal devices, and stay connected; and passenger convenience and productivity, as continuous power allows passengers to work on laptops and other electronic devices during their journey.

Further, the electric supply powers medical equipment, crucial for passengers with health needs. Overall, uninterrupted electricity will enhance the travel experience by providing comfort, safety, and convenience.

Furthermore, all LHB trains are now Head On Generation (HOG) compliant, and passenger locomotives are being equipped with Hotel Load of 500 KVAX2 as a source of power supply, improving power availability on trains. The new maintenance policy and upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the reliability and efficiency of power cars, thereby improving the overall passenger experience on Indian Railways.