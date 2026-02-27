Rail projects worth Rs 871 cr announced for Kerala, Bengal and Raj

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced a series of projects for rail infrastructure worth Rs 871 crore for two election-critical states: Kerala and West Bengal, and also for the state of Rajasthan. The idea is to increase the maintenance capacity, reduce congestion, and increase the efficiency of operations on the critical routes.



The officials from the Rail ministry have identified a number of projects: modern coach maintenance facilities, track doubling on a high-density route, and a bypass line to remove bottlenecks. Starting with Kerala, the Railways have approved the expenditure of Rs 450.59 crore to double the 21.10 km section from Turavur to Mararikulam on the busy Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Kayankulam line.

This will increase nine additional passenger services in each direction daily and enhance freight services by approximately 2.88 million tons annually.

It will also reduce freight train delays by a maximum of 19 minutes and passenger train delays by a maximum of 15 minutes. The line is very important for port-based cargo destined for Cochin Port and plays an important role in the regional logistics chain.

In West Bengal, another approval of Rs 107.10 crore will be used for the construction of a 4.75 km bypass line at Kalipahari to eliminate engine reversal at Asansol yard. This new line will provide a direct rail link between Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway, cutting freight train delays by a maximum of 90 minutes and passenger train delays by a maximum of 30 minutes.

These projects, taken together, are part of the overall strategy of Indian Railways to upgrade its infrastructure, increase network capacity, and provide faster, safer, and more reliable services across the country.

Whereas, in the state of Rajasthan, a new coach maintenance facility will be constructed at Shri Ganganagar for the North Western Railway for Rs 174.26 crore. This facility will help in the maintenance of modern coaches, including LHB coaches and Vande Bharat trains, which require modern infrastructure. It will include washing lines, stabling lines, pit lines, wheel lathe lines, and engine escape lines, and also modern equipment such as synchronised lifting systems, cranes, and an automatic coach washing plant. Once operational, it will increase the maintenance capacity by six rakes per day, reducing turnaround times and allowing more trains to run.

In addition, Rs 139.68 crore has been sanctioned for the modernisation of the Lalgarh coaching depot in the Bikaner area. Since there is no scope for expansion at Bikaner, the Lalgarh depot is being developed as a fully modernised maintenance facility for modern trains. The project includes the extension and construction of washing and sick lines, and the installation of automatic coach washing plants, synchronised lifting systems, and modernised service facilities. The modernised depot will facilitate the increased Vande Bharat and LHB services and also improve the reliability of operations.