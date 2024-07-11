Rail Min highlights improvements in Loco Pilots’ working conditions

New Delhi: In a strong rebuttal to the Leader of Opposition and Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with 50 Indian Railways’ loco pilots, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has accused the Opposition of attempting to demoralise the Railway family.



Vaishnaw took to a micro-blogging site to clarify the misinformation being spread and to highlight the significant strides made in enhancing the working conditions of loco pilots over the past decade.

The Rail Minister emphasised the importance of loco pilots as integral members of the railway family and stated that there has been a concerted effort to improve their working environment.

According to the ministry, all 558 running rooms, where pilots rest between trips, have been upgraded to include air-conditioning, a significant improvement from the conditions before 2014.

Additionally, many of these rooms are now equipped with foot massagers to aid in relaxation after long hours of duty.

The ministry’s report also detailed the enhancements made to the locomotive cabs, with over 7,000 now air-conditioned and equipped with ergonomic seats.

New locomotives are being manufactured with air-conditioned cabs as standard, ensuring a more comfortable and healthier workspace for the pilots.

The duty hours of loco pilots are closely monitored to ensure they receive sufficient rest, with the average duration of duty being less than eight hours in June of this year. The ministry stressed that only under exceptional circumstances do trip durations exceed the prescribed hours, demonstrating a commitment to the pilots’ well-being.

In terms of recruitment and expansion, the ministry has overseen the hiring of 34,000 running staff, with plans to recruit an additional 18,000 staff currently in progress.

This expansion is aimed at distributing the workload evenly and further improving working conditions.

Vaishnaw’s statement comes in response to claims made by the Opposition regarding the inadequate rest facilities for loco pilots.

The minister asserted that the unity and dedication of the rail family remain steadfast, despite efforts to spread fake news and demoralise the community.

The comparison of facilities provided to loco pilots under different regimes reveals a stark contrast.

Since 2014, all 558 running rooms have been air-conditioned, a feature that was non-existent from 2004 to 2014.

Similarly, all 7,075 loco cabs are now operational, with 815 of them featuring washrooms, marking a significant improvement in the quality of life for the pilots.

The Rail Minister’s statement underscores the commitment of the railway family to continuous improvement and efficiency, ensuring that loco pilots can perform their duties in comfort and with dignity. The future outlook for Indian Railways’ loco pilots appears promising, with ongoing efforts to enhance their working conditions and well-being.