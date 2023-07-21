Rail Min Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals critical findings on Balasore train accident in Parl

New Delhi: In a recent address to the Upper House during the ongoing Monsoon Session in the Parliament, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed critical findings regarding the tragic Balasore train accident that claimed around 300 lives and left over 1,000 passengers injured on June 2. According to the minister, the rear-collision accident occurred due to lapses in the signalling circuit alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty and during the execution of signalling work related to the replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the station.



Minister Vaishnaw stated that based on the investigation by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS), these lapses resulted in erroneous signalling to Train No. 12841. The UP Home Signal incorrectly displayed a Green aspect for run-through movement on the UP main line, while the crossover connecting the UP main line to the UP loop line was mistakenly set to the UP loop line. This resulted in Train No. 12841 traversing on the UP loop line, leading to the tragic rear-collision with Goods train No. N/DDIP that was standing there.

In response to this unfortunate incident, the railway authorities suspended seven railway officials and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them, emphasizing Indian Railways' unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards. The Rail Minister highlighted that the recent drop in the number of train accidents demonstrates the railway's concerted effort to enhance safety and prevent untoward incidents on its vast network.

According to official data presented by Minister Vaishnaw, the number of consequential train accidents has significantly reduced over the years. From 473 accidents in 2000-01, the figures have dropped to an astonishingly low 48 in the financial year 2022-23. Notably, between 2004 and 2014, an average of 86.7 consequential train derailments occurred annually, but the number has sharply decreased to 47.3 per annum from 2014 to 2023. This substantial decline highlights the railway's sustained focus on safety measures and accident prevention.

One of the major contributors to this decline is the extensive efforts made by Indian Railways to upgrade its signalling system. The railway has been steadily transitioning from old mechanical signalling to more advanced Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems. As of May 31, 2023, a total of 6,427 stations have been equipped with these modern systems, with an impressive 2,173 stations upgraded in the past five years alone. This shift allows for centralized operation of points and signals, thereby reducing the likelihood of signal-related mishaps.

Furthermore, Indian Railways has also prioritized securing Level Crossing Gates (LC) with interlocking mechanisms. As of May 31, 11,093 gates have been equipped with this enhancement, with 1,696 level crossing gates integrated with the interlocking system in the last five years. This measure fortifies safety at critical junctions, minimizing the risk of accidents.

Additionally, the introduction of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) along 3,940 route kilometers by May 31, with 1,006 kilometers installed in the last five years, has significantly enhanced safety measures. ABS optimizes train separation, reducing the risk of collisions and improving overall operational efficiency.

To further ensure passenger and crew safety, Indian Railways has adopted an indigenous automatic train protection system known as "KAVACH." This cutting-edge technology aids train drivers during inclement weather and ensures adherence to specified speed limits, serving as an additional safeguard against potential accidents.

The rail minister's report underscores Indian Railways' relentless pursuit of adopting innovative technologies and enhancing safety protocols. The significant reduction in train accidents stands as a testament to the railway's commitment to passenger safety and efficient operations. As the nation mourns the tragic Balasore incident, these measures provide hope for a safer and more secure railway system for all passengers.