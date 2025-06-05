Rail link reflects rising Kashmir’s dream: L-G

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari will usher in a new era for the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the world’s highest Chenab Railway Bridge, a network of 36 tunnels and 943 other bridges for year-round connectivity, reflects a rising Kashmir’s dreams and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in shaping the UT’s new chapter.

In a statement, Sinha said that the Prime Minister has “created an inclusive and vibrant future” for Jammu and Kashmir. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir has witnessed a new dynamism in every sector and inclusive growth has ensured no section of society is left behind.”

The Lieutenant Governor elaborated that the Prime Minister has visited the UT five times since 2022 to inaugurate and to lay the foundation of major infrastructure projects.

“The Rail Project worth Rs 43,780 crores, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari is an engineering excellence that will create an ideal environment for trade, business, all weather transportation and I strongly believe, it’s a railway line to future,” the Lieutenant Governor stated.