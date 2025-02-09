‘Rail connectivity in Mewat to improve mobility’

Chandigarh: The Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said that taking inspiration from Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati, who ruled Mewat, the government has been implementing several development projects in Mewat. He said that to directly connect Mewat with Delhi and Alwar via rail, a railway project will be executed in the region, for which budgetary provisions have been made. The construction of the railway line will not only facilitate smooth transportation for the people of Mewat but will also open new avenues for employment opportunities for the youth, said the Chief Minister while addressing representatives of the All India Mewati Panchayat at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir on Saturday.

The representatives expressed their gratitude by honouring Nayab Singh Saini with a traditional turban for approving the railway project in Mewat. The Chief Minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), 115 backward districts across the country have been identified, with Nuh being the first to be designated as an aspirational district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister himself will oversee and monitor initiatives related to health, nutrition, education, agriculture, and skill development in this district, shared Nayab Singh Saini. Saini said that an LTL battery industry will be established on 178 acres of land in Mewat, attracting an investment of Rs.7,197 crore and government has decided to establish an Integrated Manufacturing Township (IMT) in Mewat, which will further promote industries and create new employment opportunities. The pro-investment policies of the present state government have increased investor interest in Mewat, leading to the establishment of new industries in the region, said the Chief Minister.

He said that under the SVAMITVA Yojana, Mewat has been declared Lal Dora-free, with 1,25,158 properties identified across 396 villages, and 99 percent of beneficiaries have received ownership rights. This has enabled the residents to avail benefits from various government welfare schemes, said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said that to enhance drinking water supply in Mewat, new equipment worth Rs.50 crore has been installed.