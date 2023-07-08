Raigarh’s hi-tech library and Mitan centres empower youth for bright, promising future

Raigarh: The 68-year-old district library in Raigarh has transformed into a hi-tech hub, paving the way for a promising future for the region’s youth. This transformation was exemplified by Mukesh Chaudhary from Uchchhitthi village, who recently achieved an impressive 9th rank in the state’s teacher recruitment exam.



Mukesh credited the district administration, including collector Taran Prakash Sinha, for the library’s hi-tech infrastructure that supported his studies. Buoyed by Mukesh’s achievement, the district administration has embarked on a mission to fulfill the dreams of youth residing in remote areas. They have established youth centres, known as Mitan centres in the local dialect, in development blocks across the district.

These centres provide students with an enabling environment, featuring a wide range of resources such as comprehensive book collections, free Wi-Fi, and comfortable seating arrangements, fostering an ideal setting for competitive exam preparations.

The district administration’s efforts to empower youth extend beyond the library’s transformation. The government boys’ primary school in Gharghoda, constructed during the British era, had fallen into disrepair. However, with support from NTPC Talai Pali, the district administration renovated the school and transformed it into a Mitan center. This initiative not only preserved the heritage of the building but also offered the local youth an opportunity to pursue their aspirations. Reena Bante from Gharghoda expressed her gratitude, stating that the presence of a Mitan center in a tribal area like theirs is a remarkable feat.

In a similar vein, Bhupendra from Kharsia development block, belonging to Below Poverty Line category, had faced challenges in accessing resources and a competitive environment for preparation. However, the establishment of a Mitan center in Kharsia revitalised his dreams.