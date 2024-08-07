Raiganj University suspends senior assistant

Raiganj: Raiganj University has suspended Tapan Kumar Nag, a senior assistant in the Computer Information Systems department, due to allegations of involvement in activities detrimental to the institution. Nag, who also served as the secretary of the North Dinajpur unit of Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti, is under investigation by a university-appointed committee.



Vice Chancellor Dipak Kumar Roy stated, “Tapan Kumar Nag has repeatedly made derogatory remarks to the media, which have tarnished the university’s reputation. He has been involved in actions that disrupted the academic environment by rallying non-teaching staff and showing disrespect towards the Vice Chancellor, university officials, and faculty members. Despite previous warnings, his responses were deemed unsatisfactory, leading to his suspension until further notice.”

The Vice Chancellor further noted that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Nag. An inquiry committee has been established to thoroughly investigate the charges. During the investigation, Nag is prohibited from entering the campus without prior authorization from the appropriate authorities.

Tapan Kumar Nag was unavailable for comment regarding the suspension and ongoing investigation.