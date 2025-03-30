Raiganj: Two youths arrested with drugs

Raiganj: Residents of Manipara in Bahin Gram Panchayat, Raiganj of North Dinajpur district , caught two individuals involved in drug dealing on Sunday morning. The suspects, identified as seller Chandan Saha and buyer Manoj Tiwari, were caught red-handed dealing in brown sugar.

The agitated crowd promptly handed them over to the police. A police official of Raiganj Police Station informed that both youths were arrested and have initiated further investigations into the matter.