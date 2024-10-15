Raiganj: Two corpses fished out from water bodies

Raiganj: Two dead bodies were recovered from separate water bodies on Tuesday morning in Dalkhola and Hemtabad areas in North Dinajpur district.



In the first incident, the body of an unidentified middle-aged woman was found floating in a creek at Abdulpur under the Dalkhola police station area. Children, who had gone fishing in the creek, discovered the body. The police arrived at the scene and sent the body to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, another tragic incident was reported from Dhoaroi village under the Hemtabad police station area. The body of Shyama Murmu (40) was found floating in a pond, about 500m away from his residence. According to police sources, Murmu had gone fishing on Monday but did not return home.