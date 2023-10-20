Raiganj: Two brothers drown in pond

RAIGANJ: Two brothers identified as Bibhisan Paul (11 years) and Ashis Paul (8 years) drowned in a pond at Bherbheri village under Karandighi Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Friday.



The father of the children, Pancham Paul, a farmer, said: “My sons were supposed to visit local Puja pandals and so they went to a nearby pond to take a bath. They did not know how to swim.

They were floating using a tube of the wheel of a lorry and went into deep water. Suddenly the tube overturned and they drowned. Locals immediately rescued and sent them to a local hospital where they were declared dead.”

I C Karandighi Police Station Palash Mahanta said: “The bodies of two children have been sent to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital for

post mortem.”