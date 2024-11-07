Raiganj: Ration dealer allegedly beaten to death over goods

Raiganj: A local ration dealer was allegedly beaten to death by two residents following an argument over ration supplies in the North Dinajpur district. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Das (50).

The incident occurred at Vendabari, under the Goalpokhar police station, sparking tensions.

According to initial reports, a woman named Chandana Singh, accompanied by her son Karan, approached Das’ ration shop to buy some supplies. Das reportedly informed them that the goods would be available for distribution on Friday and requested them to return. However, an argument ensued as the pair insisted on receiving the goods immediately.

Witnesses report that the altercation quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Das complained of severe chest pain. Local bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Rama Das, the deceased’s wife, recounted the incident, stating: “From the roof of our house, I saw Chandana kick my husband, while her son struck him on the chest. We demand their immediate arrest”.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police for Islampur Police District stated: “No formal complaint has been lodged by the family so far.”