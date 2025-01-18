Raiganj: Police security provided to kin of deceased bizman

Raiganj: A murder case accused, Sajjak Alam, escaped from a prison van after firing at police personnel at Ekarchala in Goalpokhar, North Dinajpur district.

Alam, accused in the murder of businessman Subesh Das, fled custody during a court transfer on Wednesday, leaving two policemen injured. With the family of the slain businessman feeling threatened with the criminal escaping, police security has been provided to the family.

The incident traces back to October 7, 2019, when Das, a resident of Khikirtola, was shot dead by miscreants near the Karandighi bus terminus. Alam, under trial for the murder, fired on Assistant Sub-Inspector Nilkanta Sarkar and police personnel Deben Baisya during his escape.

Both sustained severe injuries and are under treatment. The situation remains tense as authorities work tirelessly to apprehend Alam and restore security in the region.

Following Alam’s escape, security concerns have mounted for Das’s family. Police have been stationed at their residence in Khikirtola to ensure their safety.

Bhanu Das, wife of the deceased, expressed her fear, saying: “Sajjak Alam is a dangerous criminal. I live alone with my two children and feel unsafe. The police presence has brought some relief.”

In response to the escape, police have intensified their presence in Chhota Sahar, Alam’s native village in Karandighi.

His wife Afroja Bibi and son Amjad Ali have been detained for interrogation.