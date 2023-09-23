Raiganj: One arrested from Bihar in Panjipara Pradhan murder case

Raiganj: One person was arrested from Bihar in connection with the murder of the Pradhan.



One Md Tamrej (33) was arrested from Lakridipu village of Galgalia in Kishanganj district in Bihar. He will be produced in court on Sunday.

Previously, the police had arrested a Congress member of Panjipara Gram Panchayat, Mohammad Mustafa, in connection with this murder. Mustafa has been remanded to 10 days of police custody by the court. The Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District Jasprit Singh said: “Investigations revealed that Md Tamrej had a connection with this murder case. He will be produced at the Court on Sunday and we will pray for police remand for further investigation.

CCTV footages of the area are being carefully studied to identify others involved. We are in touch with our counterparts in Bihar. We have got some other names. They will be caught soon.”

On Wednesday noon, Mohammad Rahi, the Pradhan of Panjipara Gram Panchayat was shot dead when he was on his way for lunch from his office.

The miscreants were on motorbikes and were wearing helmets and masks. They rode off towards Bihar after opening fire on him. Rahi later

died at a private nursing home in Siliguri. He owed allegiance to the TMC.