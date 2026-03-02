MillenniumPost
Raiganj: NFR awards 5-yr contract for Rail Coach Restaurant

BY MPost2 March 2026 12:13 AM IST

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is expanding its Rail Coach Restaurant initiative, with 14 themed eateries now operational across the zone. These restaurants are serving passengers and visitors at stations including Katihar, Jogbani, Raiganj, Darjeeling, Malda Court, New Cooch Behar, Raja Bhat Khawa, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri Road, New Mal, Guwahati, Uzanbazar, Kokrajhar and New Tinsukia. Strengthening the concept, NFR has awarded a five-year contract to operate a Rail Coach Restaurant at Raiganj Railway Station.

