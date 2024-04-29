Raiganj: Merchants unite against extortion, plan rally for justice

Raiganj: The members of Raiganj Merchants Association, demanding the arrest of antisocials who are allegedly extorting money from traders, have decided to organize a protest rally on May 2 in Raiganj town in North Dinajpur. They have also appealed to people of all walks of life to participate in this protest rally.



Reportedly, on April 18, trader Sujan Saha from Bandar Village in Raiganj faced extortion threats of Rs 25 lakh from antisocial elements. When he refused, they threatened to kill him. The trader then lodged a police complaint against the miscreants, but the culprits remain at large.

The General Secretary of Raiganj Merchants Association, Atanubandhu Lahiri said, “Recently our member, Sujan Saha, set up a biscuit factory under the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) scheme. Two antisocials demanded Rs 25 lakh from him. When he denied, they locked up a portion of the workshop.

An FIR was lodged against them but the police have not arrested the duo yet. Demanding their arrest, we have decided to organize a protest rally in Raiganj town. If the police do not take stern steps against the money extorters, then all the MSME units will suffer in the long run.”

Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station, said, “We received a complaint from the trader. An investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon.”