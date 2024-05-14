Raiganj: Lorry drivers stage protest against harassment by officials

Raiganj: In protest against alleged harassment by motor vehicle officials, truck drivers blocked the bypass road at Eluabari in Islampur, North Dinajpur district on Monday night.



A group of locals also joined. The road blockade resulted in significant traffic congestion, escalating tension in the locality. After around two hours, following police intervention, the road was opened to traffic.

Abdul Zamin, a lorry driver alleged: “Motor vehicle officers of Islampur, including the motor vehicle Inspector, on Monday night intercepted a lorry and demanded all papeRs They took all the papers and instructed the driver to meet them in a local hotel. The vehicle had necessary papers, so why should the driver be called to a hotel?

We raised the question. Despite having necessary documents, motor vehicle officials demand money from lorry drivers daily. If drivers do not pay, their vehicles are detained for hours on the road.”

Tarak Singh, another lorry driver, said: “We pay entry fees to vehicle officers before entering the bypass road in Islampur but we receive no receipt for this payment. We demand the administration to take appropriate measures against such officials. Otherwise, we have to organize a mass movement against them.”

K Bhutiya, Additional Regional Transport Officer of Islampur, said: “We have heard the allegations of the lorry driveRs The matter is being looked into with gravity.”