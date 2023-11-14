Raiganj: Forest officials recover body of Nilgai

Raiganj: Forest officials recovered the body of a Nilgai (largest antelope in Asia) from a locality at Lakhipur under Chopra Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday.



It was reported that the locals found a Nilgai roaming in the tea garden at Garjabari area in Chopra in the morning.

After chasing it for about half-an-hour, they captured the animal near Lakhipur tea garden. However, the animal immediately fell sick and died.

As the news spread, people started to gather at the place. The locals immediately informed the forest officials of Chopra who recovered the carcass.

Samir Sikdar, Range Officer of Chopra Forest said: ‘We recovered the dead Nilgai from the spot. It is assumed that it died of a heart attack. The exact reason can be ascertained only after the post-mortem that will be conducted on Wednesday.’