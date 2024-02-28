Raiganj: Eight houses belonging to six families gutted in fire

: Eight houses belonging to six families were gutted in a fire at Hanspukur in Kaliyaganj on Tuesday night. Fire brigade assisted by local residents managed to control the fire after around four hours. Khadimul Haque, whose house was gutted in the fire, said: “At night a huge fire broke out. We could not locate its source. Belongings of six families were completely destroyed. We could not salvage anything.”

BDO Kaliyaganj Prashanta Roy said: “We have already provided tarpaulin sheets and dry ration to the families. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire service officials are investigating.” Hiranmay Sarkar, the Sabhapati of Kalkiyaganj Panchayat Samity said: “The affected people hail from the economically backward strata. We will stand by the families and help them with some financial assistance. The matter will be discussed in the meeting of our panchayat samity at the earliest.”