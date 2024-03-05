Rahul’s Yatra greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants in MP

Shajapur (MP): Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra witnessed a surprise encounter at Shajapur city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday when BJP supporters cheered “Modi-Modi” as his convoy passed through the area.

The Congress leader halted the procession to engage with the chanting BJP workers, even blowing a kiss in response.

The yatra, which entered BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, encountered a group of BJP supporters led by corporator Mukesh Dubey, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi along the way.

Gandhi, upon spotting the group, paused the convoy to interact with them, exchanging greetings and handshakes as the BJP workers cheered “Jai Shri Ram”.

Following the brief exchange, Gandhi returned to his vehicle, waving and blowing a kiss before continuing the journey.

Speaking to PTI afterward, BJP corporator Dubey mentioned Gandhi’s gesture in response to their slogans, stating he welcomed him and even presented potatoes to the Congress leader.

“I told Gandhi that you are welcome,” he said.

The yatra proceeded to Ujjain later in the day.