Rahul’s ‘langde ghode’ remark draws flak from Scindia; says PM coined term ‘divyangjan’

Gwalior: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using a term allegedly demeaning to people with disabilities (PwDs) and reminded him of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had coined the word ‘divyangjan’ for them.

Without naming Gandhi, the Union minister added that some people continue to use abusive language instead of revering the PM for such welcome changes.

Gandhi had used the term during his visit to Bhopal on June 3. It was in the context of removing dead wood and infusing fresh blood into the Congress to make it fighting fit in Madhya Pradesh, where it has been out of power since 2003, except for a brief 15-month period from December 2018 to March 2020.

“I wish to make those who use such abusive words understand that it is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has changed the word ‘viklang’ and coined the term ‘divyangjan’ for specially-abled persons. It means those who have special blessings of God. Instead of revering him, they are using abusive language,” Scindia said.

To what extent some persons can go is unimaginable for us, he said in a swipe at Gandhi.

The BJP and some disability rights’ groups have criticised Gandhi for using the term ‘langde ghode’ (lame horses).

“Is this not an insult to divyangjan,” Scindia asked.

Scindia, the Union minister for communications, also said the award of licenses to entities like Starlink will provide mobile connectivity to people in those areas where erecting towers and laying cables are difficult.

“Starlink will lead to satellite connectivity. Earlier there used to be a fixed line. Today there is mobile, broadband and optical fibre connectivity. Along with this, satellite connectivity is also important in remote areas,” he said.