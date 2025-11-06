Rahul’s fresh vote theft attack unites Oppn

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the Election Commission should answer serious questions raised by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi which clearly indicate that the “government was stolen in Haryana”.

Reacting to the revelations of vote theft in Haryana, at a press conference with Congress state president Rao Narendra and former state president Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, the Congress state leadership demanded answers from the Election Commission.

Hooda said: “The serious allegations he has made are bound to raise questions about the Commission’s impartiality. This is not just a matter of Haryana, but of the entire country and our democracy.”

“The Election Commission should perform its duties impartially, which it is not doing. We have repeatedly said that elections should be conducted using ballot papers. This time too, Congress was leading in 73 seats in the ballot paper counting, but fell behind in the EVM counting. Whereas the results of the last five elections show that this has never happened before,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) also sided with Rahul Gandhi. Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray cited a presentation by Gandhi to target the EC.

Both parties are partners of the Congress in the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.

Sule said Gandhi has presented “shocking details of irregularities in the electoral rolls”. Talking to reporters here, she said the “expose” is data-driven and journalists should also verify it on their own.

“How will the Election Commission stop duplicate entries in the voter rolls and voting? The Haryana voter roll also had a non-resident as a voter,” she said.

“Once again, Rahul Gandhi has exposed the Election Commission’s fraud that helps the BJP capture states via vote theft. The world is watching how our elections are no longer free and fair anymore… with proof,” Thackeray said

in a post on X.