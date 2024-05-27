Rahul: Will tear-off Agniveer ,waive farmers’ loans on coming to power

Shimla: Attacking corporate giant Adani-Ambani combine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doling out ports, land, apple-trade infrastructure projects, at the cost of India’s poors, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc, on return to power grant legal guarantee for MSP, waive off farmers’ loans and scrap controversial ‘Agniveer Yojana’.



Besides this, he also unfolded the plan to grant Rs 8,500 pm to women and sanction 30 lakh permanent jobs to the educated youths to fill up all vacant posts in the government departments. Joining the Congress campaign in Himachal Pradesh at Nahan for Shimla Parliamentary constituency Rahul Gandhi spoke in length how Adanis have exploited the apple growers, who are unable to get remunerative price for the produce.

He even attacked the media for not highlighting the issues of the apple growers because they care only for Adani and big corporate houses, and ignore apple growers’ problems.

Gandhi launched a scathing attack against Modi alleging that the group has taken control of major airports, including those in Mumbai and Lucknow. Indian Ordnance Factory’s weapon manufacturing has also been handed over to Adani. This concentration of resources and power in the hands of a few has been detrimental to the broader population, Gandhi asserted.

Listing out the Congress promises, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress will deposit Rs 8,500 in the bank account of a woman in every family, This money will keep coming into her account until she comes above the poverty line. He said that farmers’ loans will be waived off and Congress is also going to give them minimum support price.

Knowing that Himachal Pradesh has a sizeable number of persons serving the army, he declared “On the very first day of formation of Indi coalition government at the Centre, ‘Agniveer Yojana’ will be torn up and thrown into the dustbin and the future of the youth will be completely secured.

Rahul Gandhi said that by bringing this scheme, Narendra Modi has pushed the future of millions of youth into darkness.

Gandhi accused Modi of serving the interests of 20-25 wealthy individuals of the country, citing the allocation of seven airports to Adani’s company, which is also involved in weapons manufacturing.