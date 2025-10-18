Rahul visits victim’s family, says Dalits being treated like criminals

Fatehpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the home of Hariom Valmiki, who was lynched by a mob in Unchahar earlier this month, and expressed solidarity with the grieving family. The visit, marked by emotional scenes, saw Rahul consoling the victim’s parents and assuring them of full support in their pursuit of justice.

Hariom’s parents broke down as Rahul Gandhi held their hands and comforted them. He hugged the victim’s father and reassured the mother, who wept inconsolably. The Congress leader listened to the family’s account of the incident and said it was disturbing that the victims were being treated as if they were the ones guilty of a crime.

“This family has not committed any crime; the crime was committed against them,” Rahul said. “They are being kept inside their house, they are being threatened. Their son was lynched. We only want justice.”

The Congress MP said atrocities against Dalits had been rising across the country and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice. “I request the Chief Minister to give them justice and respect their dignity. Those responsible should be punished swiftly instead of being protected,” he added.

Rahul also claimed that the local administration had warned the family against meeting him. “It is not important whether they meet me or not. What matters is that they are innocent. The real culprits should face punishment,” he said, promising all possible assistance from the Congress party.

Earlier in the day, however, the family had refused to meet Rahul Gandhi. Hariom’s brother, Shivam Valmiki, said the family was satisfied with the government’s action. “The accused have been arrested and my sister has got a job. We do not want politics over my brother’s death,” he said, indicating the family’s desire to stay away from political attention.

Hariom Valmiki was beaten to death on October 2 by a mob that mistook him for a thief. Despite identifying himself, he succumbed to his injuries. Reports that he mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s name before dying had turned the case into a major political issue, prompting the Congress leader’s visit.