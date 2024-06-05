Rahul undecided on whether he will represent Wayanad or Rae Bareli in LS

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies, said he has not taken a decision on which seat he will represent in the Lok Sabha.



Asked about which seat he would represent in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, “I have won from both the seats and I want to wholeheartedly thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Now I have to decide which seat I will stay on, will discuss and then decide. Can’t hold on to both the seats, but I haven’t decided yet.”

Later, in a video message posted on X, Gandhi again thanked the people of Wayanad and Rae Bareli for the “huge support” he had received.

“I am being asked whether I would remain the MP of Wayanad or Rae Bareli, I want to remain MP for both. Congratulations to all of you,” the former Congress president said.

Gandhi won the Wayanad seat by a margin of more than 3.6 lakh votes and Rae Bareli by a margin of over 3.9 lakh votes.

He also hailed the people of Uttar Pradesh for their “political wisdom” after the INDIA bloc’s good showing in the state.

“I mean the people of UP have done wonders. Many states have done wonders, but UP has protected the Constitution by understanding the politics of India, by understanding the threat to the Constitution and I want to thank all the states, but I want to say special to Uttar Pradesh that you supported the Congress Party, the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Gandhi also thanked his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her hard work in the state.