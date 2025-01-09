Rahul turns barista at Keventers, rustles up coffee, talks to founders

New Delhi: “How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market?” This was the point of discussion between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the “young founders” of 100-year-old Keventers at one of its outlets in Delhi where he also made cold coffee for a few customers.

On Thursday, he shared on X a video of this conversation during his recent visit to the store at Patel Nagar area.

“How do you shake up a legacy brand for a new generation and a new market? The young founders of Keventers shared some valuable insights with me recently,” he wrote.

“Play-fair businesses like Keventers have driven our economic growth for generations. We must do more to support them,” he also said.

During the conversation with the owners, Gandhi delved into the fascinating journey of the iconic start-up that seamlessly blends legacy with modern ambition.

Speaking with the co-founders, he uncovered how the brand evolved from its pre-independence roots to a consumer powerhouse with over 200 stores across 65 cities serving its popular milkshakes and desserts. The conversation covered the commitment of the owners to preserving old recipes while innovating, expansion into Tier-2 to Tier-4 cities, and their FMCG foray into products like flavoured

milk and ghee.