Rahul to meet professionals from various sectors in Jammu

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet with professionals from various sectors here on September 25 that will provide a platform for open dialogue on challenges faced by them in Jammu and Kashmir and allow their voices to be heard at the national level.



Head of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Sanjay Sapru said the meet titled ‘Dogri Dham’ will take place during the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha’s campaign trail in the union territory.

Gandhi will also hold professional meets in Srinagar to better understand the issues confronting these communities.

“We are organising an exclusive meeting of professionals from Jammu and Kashmir with LoP Rahul Gandhi on September 25 in Jammu,” Sapru told news agency.

He emphasised that the event is a pivotal opportunity for professionals to engage in an open dialogue about significant challenges in the region, offering a platform for their concerns to be raised at the national level.

“For the first time, a political platform like AIPC is offering professionals the chance to directly share their concerns, aspirations, and ideas,” Sapru added.

Gandhi’s involvement underscores the growing recognition of the professional community’s importance in shaping Jammu and Kashmir’s future, Sapru said.

He said professionals will have the opportunity to discuss issues related to economic development, employment opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and innovation, while collaborating on potential solutions.

“We have invited professionals to join this critical conversation and contribute to shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Following the Jammu event, similar gathering will be organized in Kashmir, Sapru said adding the date is being finalised.