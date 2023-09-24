Rahul to launch rural housing scheme in Chh’garh today

Raipur: Ahead of Chhattisgarh assembly elections due later this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district.

This scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to the homeless and the families having kutcha houses in rural areas.

At ‘Awas Nyay Sammelan’, Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will disburse the first instalment of Rs 25,000 each to 1,30,000 beneficiaries for the construction of houses, officials said.

The event will be held around noon in Parsada (Sakri) village under the Takhatpur development block in Bilaspur district, a public relations department official said.