Rahul to deliver two lectures at Cambridge Univ, Nyay Yatra on break from Feb 26-March 1

NEW DELHI: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a break from February 26 to March 1 to enable Rahul Gandhi to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater, Cambridge University, and attend important meetings in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said February 22 and 23 will be rest days for the yatra after its Kanpur leg on Wednesday.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and thereafter cover Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts, before arriving in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, Ramesh said.