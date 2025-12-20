Rahul talks on India’s trajectory in global landscape in Berlin
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday engaged with German think-tanks and talked about India’s trajectory in a rapidly changing global landscape. He also addressed the Hertie School in Berlin, where he said democracy is not merely a system of government but also accountability. “Democracy is not merely a system of government -- it is a constant process of engagement, responsibility and accountability,” he said.
Next Story