Rahul takes swipe at govt for setting selfie booths

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the government over setting up of selfie booths at railway stations with life-size cutouts of PM Modi, asking whether people want easy rail travel or a picture with the “shahenshah’s statue”.

Gandhi said: “Fares for every class of ‘Garibo Ki Sawaari’, Railways have been increased. Even the fare concession given to the elderly was withdrawn. Platform ticket prices were increased and the door for privatisation was opened.” He said: “Was this money, which is being squeezed out of the public’s hard-earned money, for making a selfie stand? Cheap gas cylinders and easy rail travel?

Gandhi’s attack on the government came days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said setting up selfie booths at railway stations with photographs of Modi is a “brazen waste” of taxpayers’ money while Opposition states await MGNREGA funds. Kharge had also shared a copy of a reply obtained under RTI Act that listed the stations under the Central Railway where temporary and permanent selfie booths have installed.