Rahul speaks with Sukhu to take stock of situation

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh, and said that he had spoken with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take stock of the “difficult situation”.

Three people were killed and about 40 went missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydro power projects damaged, officials said on Thursday.

“The news of the death and disappearance of many people due to cloudburst and heavy rainfall in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu is extremely saddening,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi said he had taken stock of this difficult situation by talking to Sukhu. “He (Sukhu) informed that he himself is visiting these sites of incidents and during this time, the NDRF, the SDRF and the state administration are continuously involved with commitment in relief and rescue operations in this hour of crisis,” Gandhi said.